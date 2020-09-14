Complaint filed against District Attorney Natalie Paine regarding Transparency, Campaign Finance

(WJBF) – A complaint has been filed against District Attorney, Natalie Paine.

It alleges that Paine violated the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Act.

The complaint says that on September 2nd, the CAVE Task Force, a sub-agency of her office, posted on Facebook asking for political support for DA Paine’s campaign.

As CAVE is funded by public services, this would be a violation of OCGA 21-5-30.2(b), which states “No agency and no person acting on behalf of an agency shall make, directly or indirectly, any contribution to any campaign committee, political action committee, or political organization or to any candidate.”

If it’s determined the complaint holds weight then a preliminary hearing will be held.

Paine has 30 days to respond to the complaint.

DA Paine has released a statement regarding the complaint, stating:

“It’s incredibly sad that my opponent is attacking a volunteer task force, focused on protecting the vulnerable and elderly. This complaint is 100% false, and Jared Williams should be ashamed of himself for coordinating such a ridiculous and politically motivated publicity stunt.” District Attorney Natalie Paine

Jared Williams is challenging Paine in the November election.

