Company offers reward in death of tow truck driver

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An area towing company is offering a reward for information in the death of a tow truck driver.

Wayne’s Towing Recovery and Transport announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Jason Willis.

“We advocate on the dangers for our industry on a daily basis but never thought it would be our family and work family that one day would lay to rest one of our own for what we advocate for,” Jeff and Sherry Corbett told Shawn.

Willis, 31, was hit by an unknown driver the morning of September 17 while he was loading a vehicle onto his truck. The vehicle fled the scene.

“Jason was hit two years ago working roadside and he was very aware of the dangers of his career BUT HE LOVED helping people and that night he got up just like always to go help someone because he considered every motorists his family and friends,” the pair added.

No information on a suspect has been released.

If you have any information, contact authorities.