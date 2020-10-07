Company brings nearly 200 jobs to Georgia Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Cyber Center continues to grow thanks, in part, to government services provider Perspecta. The company has officially opened its regional headquarters in Augusta, creating at least 178 jobs.

Perspecta is based out of Washington, D.C. and has offices throughout the country. Augusta’s growing dominance as a cyber city made it an attractive area to set up shop.

“Augusta is the cyber capital of the CSRA,” Governor Brian Kemp said.

Marty and I are honored to attend the official ribbon cutting for @Perspecta’s new facility at the @GACyberCenter. We’re grateful for their support as they bring 170+ new, high tech jobs to hardworking Georgians in the CSRA!! pic.twitter.com/dCQU2nbcxl — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 6, 2020

The new Augusta office is creating opportunities for dozens of people in the CSRA. Perspecta plans to partner with local universities for internship programs. It’s also working with Fort Gordon to create more jobs for workers in the cyber and tech fields.

“It’s not just the 100 people that Perspecta is employing,” Dr. Tom Clark, the executive director of the Fort Gordon Alliance, explained. “It’s the 100 families that come here. It’s those who now get haircuts in our area. It makes a significant economic impact to our entire region.”

As Governor Kemp looks toward economic recovery, he says innovative partners like Perspecta will play a major role.

“We’re going to emerge from this pandemic stronger and more prosperous than we ever have.”