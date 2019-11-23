Community learns about estate planning

Group of homeowners get an inside look at how to prepare for the end of life.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several homeowners learned how to prepare themselves for the end of life during an estate planning workshop.

Probate Court Judge Ben Allen and Attorney Randy Frails, with Frails and Wilson Attorneys at Law, told the group to take proactive measures when witnessing a loved one struggle with their health. Judge Allen said it’s OK to have conversations about death with your family, doctor and financial advisor, especially when your memory begins to fade.

The event ‘Getting Your House In Order’ was sponsored by the Economic Development committee of the Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Trends and Services facet of the Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. It was held at The Salvation Army Kroc Center on Saturday, November 16.

Attorney Frails told the group of mostly homeowners that families should make sure deeds are brought forward with the names of living people.

Phillip Holiday, of Augusta, attended the workshop with his wife. He said he knew some aspects of estate planning, but learned more.

“I think we were half way there,” he said. “We have all the insurance in order. We just didn’t have the will or the trust fund in place.”

His wife Aleks Holiday added, “I think for me it dealt with the healthcare. Having that power of attorney just in case you became ill was very important to me.”

Judge Allen also said it’s important to appoint a Power of Attorney if you are battling an illness. The speakers took questions about wills, trusts, and heirs property too.