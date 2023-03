AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s Community Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled for Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather.

A city spokesperson said that instead of the outdoor event, the Easter Bunny will give out goodie bags and pose for pictures at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center at 841 Edgefield Avenue NW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.