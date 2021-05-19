Community comes together to make Birdies for Brain Health a success

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A charity golf tournament in Aiken is bringing much needed support to a local non-profit.

Golf carts and golfers lined up for this year’s Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Tournament. The event was held at Aiken’s Woodside Plantation Country Club with proceeds going to Day One Fitness.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for a bunch of people to get together and actually give back. Day One Fitness really provides opportunities for people that have a very difficult condition,” said Wyatt Clark said the Senior Vice President of Environmental Operations, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Day One Fitness is a non-profit organization serving people with neurological diseases and disorders through high-intensity exercise.

“It’s a very unique organization and you have to see it to believe it…what it actually does for some of these people that suffer from Parkinson’s and the results from learning the boxing skills. I got one customer who actually goes there and he’s gone from stumbling to now almost fully functioning,” said Rob Bissell the Senior Vice President of South State Bank.

Birdies for Brain Health was a big success, thanks to all of those in attendance.

“We’re just blessed to have such a supportive community here in the CSRA area. Parkinson’s has traditionally not drawn a large support network and to watch and see so many people show up for such a valuable opportunity to support this group of folks, it’s really just a blessing in my heart,” said Tambra Wilkerson, the president of Day One Fitness.