APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s National Nursing Home Week and to the folks at Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling, Ga. celebrated in a big way.

“We had a ball game with Auggie from the Augusta GreenJackets, he came out. The Little Red Devils from Lincoln County came, and they are undefeated. The residents hit the ball, the teams split up as runners and played outfield. The residents loved it,” said Activities Director Sherrye Denard.

The whole day was a big hit with residents, and staff. Businesses from around the community helped to make it feel like residents were at a real ball game.

“We had a lot of help from the community. CSRA Home Health, Allay Hospice, Fast Times, Coca Cola, Beggs Funeral Home, Austin’s Remodeling, Uptown Peach, Goldman and Wengrows, ABW Creative, there’s just so many hands in the pot to make the day possible.”

Not only was this a special day for the residents but it was also a chance for kids to see nursing homes in a new light.

“It was amazing. Just the intergenerational interactions to get the kids and our elders together, and teach little kids that it’s not a scary place… it’s an ok place to be, and just because they’re in a place like that doesn’t mean they cant have fun.”

The memories that were made that day will stay with everyone for a long time and the folks at Lake Crossing Health Center are thankful for everyone that helped make the day special.

“Thank you all so much, thank you all for coming out, the volunteers, everyone that helped to make the day possible, the Kona Ice driver, he was amazing. I just appreciate everyone making that a great day, it was special for our residents, and we appreciate all the community support.”