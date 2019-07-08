Community baby shower to be held in Barnwell

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Live in Barnwell County and expecting a child or gave birth recently? A community baby shower scheduled for August is just for you.

The event will take place on August 3 from 12-2 p.m. at the Barnwell County Library at 40 Burr Street.

It is opened to expecting women, new mothers, fathers, and supporters. There will be free food, baby gifts, great information, and resources!

To RSVP call Garry Bonesteel at 803-216-4309 or respond “going” on the posted event on Facebook.

If you have additional questions, contact the local Barnwell County Health Extension extension agent at 803-259-7141 or anwlsn@clemson.edu.