AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This weekend, CSRA community activists will gather for a march against crimes involving guns.

Putting an end to gun violence and crime remains a priority for many in the CSRA. That’s why the community plans to come together on Saturday for a march to raise awareness.

“Once your body is placed inside a casket, the story ends,” said Rev. Anthony Walker, one of the event’s co-organizers. “And so, we just want to make people aware…you’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting families- mothers, fathers who have lost a loved one.”

Their message: This has got to stop.

“I lost a niece maybe about five years ago to gun violence…from an ex-boyfriend,” said Rev. Walker. “Twenty-three years old, left behind a one-year-old daughter.”

The grassroots organization putting on the event- CSRA Community in Action- started their work less than a year ago.

“We’re a group of community activists that have come together to show strength and, hopefully, organization and power in our community to make a difference,” said Elder Dr. Darryl Nettles, a co-organizer.

Organizers are hoping to reach as many young people as possible.

“Hopefully, we can have somebody there from the schools who will go back and say, ‘hey, look, they did a good event…what can we do within our school system?’” said Ferris Simpkins, a co-organizer. “Because we gotta reach our children.”

At the end of the march, a presentation will be held in the May Park Gymnasium with Mayor Garnett Johnson, D. A. Jared Williams and Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

“Hopefully, after we have accomplished the event- the march and the gathering- hopefully everyone will go back to their communities and neighborhoods and have an awareness of some things that we need to do differently,” said Elder Dr. Nettles. “Maybe reach out to the young people more. Maybe programs for young people.”

Saturday’s march begins at 2pm at Dyess Park in Augusta and ends at May Park, with the brief presentation to follow. Those wishing to join are asked to arrive at May Park by 1:30pm to be taken to Dyess Park, where the march will begin promptly at 2. There will also be refreshments and a few community activities following the presentation at May Park Gymnasium.