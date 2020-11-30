Commissioners work to finalize SPLOST 8 project list

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners have been working on the SPLOST 8 t for months, but some say they didn’t see the final recommendations until the administrator sent them out the morning before the last planned work session.

“I just don’t think we’ve had time to digest it and talk about it its already determined that’s what bothers me who sat round and determined what is going to be what,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The administrator is recommending a 250-million-dollar package

Some of the big-ticket items include 25 million for a new James Brown Arena the administrator recommended 21 million for Road re-surfacing commissioners Sammie Sias pushing for 30 million

“Anytime you can resurface any road it’s a great benefit to the public,” said Commissioner Sias.

The recommendations also include 11 million dollars to improve lighting at city ball fields, 6 million dollars for a water park, ten million dollars for blight removal Bill Fennoy was fighting for 15 million.

Commissioners and the administrator were offering adjustments all through the work session even though a vote on finalizing the list is scheduled for Tuesday’s but city leaders saying progress is being made.

“I have definitely leaning towards supporting it there’s still couple of items we’re going to discuss in legal session that have to do with real-estate before I can fully support it,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners are still working out the details on a quarter billion-dollar package that the voters will have to embrace and approve, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The plan includes no funding for outside agencies like museums.