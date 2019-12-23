Commissioners will use meeting management system next year

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) There will be a new look in the new year for Augusta Commissioners.

When they sit down again in January a new meeting management system will be in place.

It replaces with a signal light, commissioners having to raise their hands to be recognized to speak.

“You don’t have to sit down and keep waving your hand and waving your hand to be ignored on occasion and let’s face it if its an individual preference of something and you know you have opposition you might not recognize that person,” said Commissioner John Clarke, who pushed for the technical upgrade.

The new system cost 27-thousand dollars, and it does -not- allow the person chairing the meeting to turn off the microphone of the person speaking.