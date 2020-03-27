Commissioners will meet in person and remotely next week

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners are scheduled to get back to work next week

Commissioners will meet Thursday with the option -not- to come to the Municipal Building.

At least three commissioners and Mayor Davis plan to use teleconferencing to take part,

But others are planning to attend in person even with the recommendations to avoid public gatherings.



“I plan on being there in person representing the citizens it was an option to teleconference or being in person I choose to be in person there ones that do attend in person we will have social distancing the we did the last meeting,” said Commissioner John Clarke, by phone.

The public will be allowed to attend but is being encouraged to take part by using the city’s live stream of the meeting.