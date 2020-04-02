Commissioners want more information on virus response

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) These are different times, the coronavirus spreading in the Augusta area, Augusta Commissioners trying to deal with it outside of their normal routine.

Commissioners coming to the Municipal Building for a meeting isn’t out of the ordinary, but on this day they all took part remotely, even those who came to the building.

“Even if you are in the comfort of your home it’s going to be weird for your first time trying to do it,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan

Commissioners looking at what steps are needed for the city to take on the coronavirus, commissioner Sammie Sias wanting more information placing on the agenda a discussion of the lack of briefings to the commission about covid-19, with the hope this will improve.

“I think it will get better with the commission,” said Commissioner Sias.,

“It hasn’t been good so far?”

“We think it will get better,” said Sias.

“Does it need to get better?”It will get better,” he answered.

But other commissioners having questions as well.

“There are somethings that have come out and we need to be updated so when our citizens call we can tell them what needs to be done,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioner Sias said the mayor should set a date for when the closing of government offices and non essential businesses will end instead the further notice he said on Tuesday.

The mayor responding that action will be over ridden by the Governors’ shelter in place order, so that will take precedent.

Commissioners also debated public transit, but a motion to eliminate fares, and to reduce the schedule was not approved.

Commissioners are also concern about the treatment front line employees working during the outbreak and whether things like additional comp days or overtime should be granted.

Commissioners approving having the administrator make amendments to the city pay policy and bring that back for commission approval at a special meeting next week.

Chief James saying the city is spending a lot of money on protection equipment masks and gowns and sanitizing materials he says those expenses will be submitted to state and federal emergency management agencies for possible reimbursement in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.