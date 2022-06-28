Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Downtown Augusta is benefiting after commissioners approved 500 thousand dollars in rescue act funds to cover costs of cleaning the area.

Broad Street is fine, go a little beyond Broad Street, out towards Washington Road Central Avenue is fine,” said resident Ashley Pon.

There is is money for the city to clean up other areas, two and a half million dollars remaining for what is called the Quick Strike Clean Team.

Commissioners approved the funding in this year’s budget and are ready to put the resources to work.

“It definitely needs it, I think the city is not where it needs to be from a cleanliness standpoint I think when you look at how people are dumping tires when you are looking at a couple of the homeless situations that we have we need the quick strike to clean things up I think it’s great idea,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

An outline from the interim administrator says the the two point five million dollars would go for right of way maintenance, and illegal dumping.

“I don’t think it needs that much funding I think there are other issues we need to address, maybe with that funding,” said Pon.

Commissioner Brandon Garrett wants to see other areas get part of the strike team funding as well.

I do want to see part of this still spent on Riverwalk, to make sure we’re able to can get that back up to the standards that we expected,” said Garrett.

“Yeah, we’ll see I mean I think we found some avenue for Riverwalk, but we got to clean up the city,” said Frantom.

The money is there, and commissioners are scheduled to get program details at their meeting Thursday.