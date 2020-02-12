Commissioners to weigh in again on ambulance service

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Twice last year commissioners debated going after the ambulance zone and have it re-opened but neither one of those motions got six votes to approve or not to approve now commissioners being offered again whether they want to peruse or not to pursue

Augusta and Gold Cross ambulance have an agreement on ambulance service now and some commissioner say if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

“I don’t think we should pursue the zone because we got an MOU and contract with Gold Cross it spells out exactly what the city expects and demands of their service,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Last week the Region VI EMS council which would play a key role in opening the ambulance zone took up Mayor Hardie Davis letter saying the city was still interested in being the ambulance service provider, a position shared by other commissioners.

“I thought it was quite clear that we had decided to pursue the zone and continue with pursing it even after the last episode that we had,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But after two commissioners said the mayor didn’t speak for everyone the council voted to send letters asking the entire commission, if they wanted to go after the zone or leave it alone.

“Make sure this is something that’s still good for us however I do think the situation is good right now,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“So you would stick with Gold Cross as the zone provider?”

“I would stick with Gold Cross,” the commissioner said.

“The way we are doing it is working out well honestly we’re in the early stages of what this should look like to change anything now would be a bad move,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners are scheduled to debate next week whether they want to pursue the ambulance zone however there’s no rush the regional council doesn’t meet the EMS Council doesn’t meet again until May In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.