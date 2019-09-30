Commissioners to question new guidelines for groups running rec centers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta leaders will consider some new rules to keep a closer eye on community centers that are operated by outside groups.

This comes in the wake of the Jamestown Center controversy, where Commissioner Sammie Sias is accused of stealing sales tax money for improvements.

Since the late 1990’s, the Sand Ridge Community Association operated Jamestown.

The new rules are designed to bring more financial accountability to these arrangements, but city leaders still have questions.

“I got a couple of questions on that, before a vote either yes or no. sS I’ll ask those questions today,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“What are your concerns?”

“I want to know where the money is at. I want to know where the money is going. I want to know what’s going to be spent. I want to know whose pay roll it’s going to be on. There are questions other than’ let’s just give it away’,” Commissioner Clarke said.

Some of the new guidelines say the outside group operating the center must register with the state as a non-profit and show annual proof, and provide regular reports, of revenues and expenses.