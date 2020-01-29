Commissioners to mediate church, neighborhood battle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta leaders are looking to play a role in solving a neighborhood battle over a church.

143 Ministries on Ingleside Drive in West Augusta is coming under fire from some neighbors because its congregation includes recovering drug addicts and ex cons.

The church denies it’s a treatment center.

Two commissioners have offered to sit down with both sides in an effort to work things out.

“Meet with both sides and sort of be a mediator and see if we can’t reach an agreement that’s livable with everybody, of course. Commissioner Sean Frantom said he would also help with that,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioner Clarke says the plan is to meet with small groups from both sides, but he adds compromise, in this case, could be difficult.

