Commissioners talk travel, not parades

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) St. Patrick’s day was less festival in Augusta last month, after the annual parade was cancelled because of COVID.

“We can’t go back and change what’s been done we can only do going forward,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

A commission committee was scheduled to look at holding victory parades for Cross Creek, and Josey High School basketball teams that won state championships, but the discussion didn’t take place after the items was pulled from the agenda.

Supporters saying there’s no reason for the delay.

“All during last week’s Masters I noticed people were attending a lot of functions and having their pictures taken and no masks,” said Clarke

The virus not only has cancelled city events but it also grounded commissioners from traveling to conferences.

45 thousand dollars is budgeted for travel this year, and city leaders want to prepares for the opportunity later this year to put those funds to use.

“I just think it’s important as a government we are out you know representing our city and learning best practices across the country and I just hope when we’re able to travel that we look at it from the standpoint of what good it does for the city for us to be traveling,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The plan is to divide the travel budget among all ten commissioners so each will have 45 hundred dollars to spend going to conferences in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.