Commissioners sign letter of support for Lock and Dam legislation

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The coronavirus is not slowing down efforts to save lock and dam.

Congress is going back into session next week, and Congressman Rick Allen is working on legislation to reverse the corps of Engineers plan to replace Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage.

Congressman Allen has asked Augusta officials to sign a letter of support for the legislation, to show it has the backing of local leaders, all ten commissioners have signed on.

“It’s just handing Congressman Rick Allen another tool to work with to have all of us on the same page we’re going after the same end result and that is save the lock and dam,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Meanwhile Lock and Dam is not getting any protection as a historic structure

The Georgia Historic Preservation Office signed off on the plans to demolish the dam, as long as historic pictures and documents are preserved.