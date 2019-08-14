Commissioners say weren’t told about Sias accusations months ago

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It’s been three weeks since Commissioners got this from Willa Hilton outlining the bombshell accusations of Commissioner Sammie Sias activities at the Jamestown Community Center now Commissioners expressing frustration that they didn’t know about these accusations months ago

Her letter prompted city leaders to act, accusations from Willa Hilton saying Commissioner Sammie Sias, took tax dollars and miss-treated children at Jamestown Community Center.

but city leaders now saying those complaints were an open secret.

“Did you know about these complaints before that letter came out?”

“No we didn’t we found out we about the complaints and multiple meetings that took place in 2018 after the letter came out,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

In her letter Hilton wrote she took her complaints about Commissioner Sias to the Recreation Department and legal but Commissioners saying they never heard Hilton sounded the alarm last year.

“It’s very concerning that the commission wasn’t informed of any of those accusations last year I think over all keeping everybody on the same page,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“That needs to be looked at big time, yes it does,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“What do you mean?’

“Well if they knew about if they knew about this and they didn’t bring it to the commission I think that’s dereliction on their part,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“They didn’t say a word, they didn’t bring nothing to the commission even the previous administrator knew about some of this stuff even the previous attorney knew about some of this stuff,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

And Former Administrator Janice Jackson and City Attorney Andrew Mackenzie are not talking now, they resigned under pressure in April, and got one year’s severance pay, now some commissioners saying they should be brought back in for an update.

“What ever it takes to get all the facts on the table with the situation going on we have to be informed about everything that happened,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

When Commissioners approved the more than 300 thousand dollars in severance pay for the administrator and attorney is was justified by saying they they could be brought in to consult now some commissioners saying they need to implement that.

in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6;