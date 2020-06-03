Augusta Commissioners say no rush to get back to in person meetings

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta employees are coming back to their offices, but not Augusta Commissioners.

City leaders voted to not return to meeting at the Municipal Building until the first meeting in August.

City leaders planned to return June 16th, but now members saying it’s too soon to meet again, face to face.

“Rush back there and have the public come in for issues…we have five or ten people at every meeting, people who live in Richmond County. I just think we can pump the brakes. I mean obviously the numbers have gone up in the last week and we need to pump the brakes on everything that’s going on,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Commissioners will continue to meeting using teleconferencing, something that’s been going on since April.

MORE TOP STORIES: