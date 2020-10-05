Commissioners ready to return to chambers for meetings

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It was several weeks ago that commissioners decided that Tuesday October 6th, would be the date they returned to the commission chambers after conducting city business by zoom for months.

Augusta city leaders are preparing to “un-join” the zoom that led to a lot of long, hectic. chaotic meetings.

“This zoom is not working to well for me I would rather be in person,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

It was March when city leaders last met in person deciding to go virtual to prevent spreading the virus and keep people attending the meetings safer.

The virus is still an issue but commissioners saying city employees returned to work at the Municipal Building in May so its time commissioners did as well.

“If it’s okay and safe for them to come back I don’t see why it should be any different for commissioners,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

City leaders will be returning to a different commission chambers new Plexiglas partitions are in place between commission seats.

There’s also partitions where the clerk, attorney, and administrator sit.

And rows of seats will be closed off for social distancing.

“So, they’re doing everything to get us back in the chambers and continue social distancing so I’m ready, I’m ready to go I’ve been ready to go,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

If needed commissioners could return to zoom meetings, but it’s something many don’t want to do.

“Since we started the zoom meeting, we’ve decided to take long drawn out meetings and turn them into eternity so,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Ironically one of the issues the commissioners are scheduled to discuss at their first in person meeting in months is building a wall at Riverwalk for victims of covid-19 in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.