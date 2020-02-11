Commissioners react to depot project

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The end of the depot project has some playing the blame game.

Monday the Downtown Development Authority accepted the depot developers termination of the 94 million dollar deal.

The developers saying the project was dealt a fatal blow because the city couldn’t work out the parking situation, on the site and commissioners poisoned the deal with their public comments against it.

“I don’t think so we were looking out for the citizens the money that we were looking at spending that was money that belonged to the citizens of Augusta. Georgia it is my job it is the job of the mayor as well as the other commissioners to make sure we spend the money wisely,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.



The DDA voting to release 106 thousand dollars in earnest body back to the developers with the end of the deal.

Last month commissioners rejected the developers demand for a refund, leading to the company to pull out of the deal.