Commissioners question treatment plant proposal

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The city’s Engineering Committee handing the full commission this hot potato after it failed to recommend these big dollar new expenses at the sewer plant.

Augusta leaders understand that it takes money to operate the waste water treatment plant, they want to understand why this year it’s expected to cost almost three million dollars more.

“I do want to figure out or know the history, or the ins and outs of what’s going on what’s changing what all they’re going to put into it that’s different from what we had,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

A private operator runs the sewer plant and the proposals calls for a 300 thousand dollar increase in the fee for the company.

There’s hundreds of thousands of dollars for new equipment, and more than 800 thousand dollars proposed for painting two water tanks.

“I’m just wondering about the money aspect of painting the tanks got to look into that a little bit harder also,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The waster water treatment plant has operational issues during heavy rains.

In the last 15 months several major spills totaling almost ten million gallons have taken place at the plant after big storms so some commissioners see proposals as justified and needed .

“It’s work that needs to be done on that facility just as we had that spill right outside during that heavy rain last time if we can get repairs to these tanks then we’ll be able to handle the overflows when we have heavy rains,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Now new Utilities Department Director Wes Byne is just starting on the job but he has been communicating with commissioners about these issues so city leaders will have the information when they vote next week in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.