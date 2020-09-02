Commissioners question Paine College CARES Act request

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta is receiving millions of dollars in CARES Act funding to offset the devastating impacts of the Coronavirus but a big chunk of that funding is already been spoken for and as some commissioners are saying without enough questions asked.

Augusta’s COVID Relief funds heading off to Paine College some commissioners caught by surprise by the one point four-million-dollar request.

“It was thrown at us at the last minute first of all we really didn’t have much knowledge or the details of what the need is,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

“We got the request you know three minutes before the meeting Finance Department didn’t know anything about it I didn’t know anything about it nobody reached out to me I didn’t hear from any Paine College officials about the request,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Paine College’s written request for the funds include laptops for students, door room improvements, and employee retention.

But commissioners did vote to have the city attorney determine if these are legitimate uses for the funds.

“It had to be vetted by per the city attorney’s office that’s the only way I would vote for that and I think once they vetted it I don’t think all of it is going to be allowed, it was done so quickly,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Augusta has received three million dollars in CARES Act money, but finance officials say the city’s COVID related expenses are two million dollars and with the Paine approval that three million dollars is now spoken for.

“Exactly and that was what my concern was,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

But city leaders say another 7 million in dollars in CARES Act s funds are on their way.

“I don’t count on anything until the money is in the bank again there’s no concrete answers or process in place of what exactly do, we have,” said Commissioner Davis.

But it wasn’t just Paine College commissioners also hearing from the Black Chamber of Commerce and two other groups requesting funding that has commissioner John Clarke saying the city may need some outside help to sort out all the requests in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6