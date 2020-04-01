Commissioners preparing to teleconference for meeting

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing the Municipal Building and other city offices closed because of the coronavirus this is the back drop as commissioners are scheduled to gather here on Thursday to conduct city business.

Augusta leaders getting the message to phone it in for this week’s commission meeting.

“I still prefer face to face then the computer but in this day and age with the virus going around it could be beneficial,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Eight out of ten commissioners Wednesday getting a crash course on tele-conferencing, so they can take part in the meeting remotely, an option Commissioner Marion Williams will use.

“This is nothing to play with this is life of death situation we’re talking about that’s why I’m participating I like to be in person I like to handle the people’s business in front of the people but we can’t do that right now,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

In an effort to reduce being together the commission cut the meetings from four a month to two, and Mayor Davis says commissioners can continue playing it safe with zoom teleconferencing.

“We have the ability to do that it’s happening all across the state of Georgia it’s happening all across the country in fact,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioner Bobby Williams did not take part in the zoom demonstration and is going to the meeting, but expects others to keep their distance.

“I’ll be in the chair and hopefully the next commissioner will be somewhere over from me maybe not the chair next to me but another chair over,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

City leaders are urging the public to stay home to stop the spread of the virus, some commissioners says it sends a mix message to go to the meeting in person.

“I don’t think we as a commission and as a governing body should encourage or direct people to do something that we ourselves are not going to do,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy another one who did not take part in the tele conference and plans to be at the meeting in person tomorrow however with others staying away it should be easier to achieve proper social distancing in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.