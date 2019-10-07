Commissioners make case for car allowances

It is one of the benefits of being an Augusta Commissioner an up to 125 gallon a month gas allowance that is very loosely enforced now some city leaders pushing a new perk that is even perkier…

Being a commissioners gets you a reserved parking spot at the Municipal Building, and free gas,but some city leaders saying the gas doesn’t go far enough,

Ben Hasan:Commissioner.

“I think most of my constituents have vehicles as well, so they know their vehicles does not survive on gas alone there’s maintenance there’s tires there things of that nature as well,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commissioner Ben Hasan saying instead of free gas commissioners need a 500 dollar a month car allowance.

“I’ve heard the discussion on that I agree with the car allowance part because that allows us to have money for the wear and tear on our vehicles we do a lot of driving back and forth from districts to downtown,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“I think we’ll find support for where 500 dollars a month as a car allowance will serve us and the constituents much better at the end of he day,” said Commissioner Hasan.

Last year Commissioners spent just under 10 thousand dollars on fuel to do their jobs.

Program costs are up considerably this year, where already 11 thousand dollars has been spent on fuel.

However a -five hundred dollar a month car allowance for every member would run 60 thousand dollars a year.

“I’m not set on a set amount we are part time employees so I definitely don’t agree with the 500 dollars a month that seems a bit much I’m definitely open to the discussion,” said Commissioner Garrett.

But should commissioners be discussing any plan that would put more tax money in their pockets.

Is it ethical to vote yourself this pay increase?”

“Yes I mean all of us would do that,” said Commissioner Hasan.

Now Commissioners are scheduled to discuss on Tuesday replacing the gas allowance with the car allowance in essence giving themselves a 6000 dollar a year pay raise, that they would have to pay taxes on in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.