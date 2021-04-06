Commissioners kick off work to improve ambulance service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta city officials are getting down to business to provide better ambulance service.

A commission subcommittee is working on changes to the agreement with Gold Cross to improve the care going to residents.

Chairman Ben Hasan says if the city is going to have a contract with the company, they’re going to need outside help to manage the contract.

“This gives us someone, somebody some people to give us the opportunity to oversee the contract and deal directly with the provider who happens to be Gold Cross we can decide who that person should be in the future,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Other areas the subcommittee will look at is how many ambulances will be on duty, and how large of a subsidy the city should be paying Gold Cross.