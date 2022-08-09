AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside ​the commission chamber.

“Now, if something else happens where does that leave me?“ said a resident who lives on Ellis Street.

A long time problem of flooding and mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun Expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis Street.

One resident says the city is not helping to fix the problem in a timely manner.

“The way y’all talking and the timing my insurance has expired they won’t give me no insurance on the house but they’ll give me some insurance on the balance” said a resident.

Residents say the flooding has gone on for 15 years. Mayor Hardie Davis says they are doing their best to fix the issue which includes having risk management to the location.

“And if that means we have to hurry to the parliamentarian and general council to find out what needs to take place than we need to do that” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Also complaints of loud noises and piles of trash coming from a home on Fairwood Court.

Larry Freeman lives near the neighborhood and says he thinks there are people living there who aren’t supposed to be inside, including children.

During the public service committee meeting he asked for the house to be inspected or those living there removed.

“In the last 12 months the fire department has come by the Marshal has come to correct the trash that’s in the area,” said Larry Freeman, who lives in the neighborhood.

Commissioners will give an update on both concerns at next Tuesday’s meeting.