Commissioners go back to work on SPLOST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city Administrator’s finance team used the pandemic delay to come up with a 257 million-dollar recommendations for SPLOST 8 now those recommendations have gone to commissioners.

The city’s finance team took 900 million dollars in SPLOST funding requests and whittle those to a 250-million-dollar list, but the work isn’t over yet.

“No There are some projects on there that are good projects there are projects on their that we must take a much closer look at,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

City leaders are looking closely at the condition of the city but there’s nothing in the recommendations to battle blight.

“I would like to see 15 million dollars in the next SPLOST package to take care of all the abandoned houses,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

There is no money for any outside agencies in the recommendations so no funding for museums, and the 25-million-dollar request for the new arena has also been cut, but some are fine with that.

“I asked why would you build another arena when you can’t fill the one you got up now,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioner Bobby Williams wants 20 million for the economic development authority and suggested maybe the city do something splashy with the SPLOST

“At some point in time probably not this SPOLOST but maybe this SPLOST I don’t know that we look at a water park,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Last Winter when commissioners first started working on the list Commissioner Sammie Sias pushed for 75 million dollars for road re-surfacing the administrator cutting that to 15 million dollars.

So Mister Administrator I appreciate your thoughts and your holistic approach but I will be fighting this thing like hell if we don’t do better than 15 million dollars for road re-surfacing,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Sometime later in September Commissioners will decided what projects to add or take off the administrators list of recommendations however finance officials say they want the final SPLOST 8 project list approved October 27th that way it can be voted on in March of 2021.

