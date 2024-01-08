AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The clock is ticking on selecting a new Sunday for Augusta bars to open. Commissioners went into the legal session Tuesday to discuss the situation and loud voices could be heard coming from the room.

Commissioners have already selected Super Bowl Sunday but some are are looking to switch to Cinco de Mayo. A survey of bar owners received only 15 responses, with the top vote being St. Patrick’s Day, which also falls on Sunday this year.

Commissioners ended up taking no action on switching, so it’s still Super Bowl Sunday.

“I think either St Paddy’s or Cinco de Mayo. To me that’s more of a bar crowd situation. That’s where it would benefit us. You know, Super Bowl – where you sit down and eat – you’re going to be a restaurant or home. So I would be happy with either one of those,” said new owner of Fishbowl Lounge Jason K. Shepherd.

Commissioner Sean Frantom called on city leaders to start working on a referendum to put before voters to allow bars to be open if a holiday falls on a Sunday.