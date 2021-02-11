Commissioners discuss resolution to request pay increase

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners are debating if they should get more for doing their jobs and should they follow another local government board in asking for it.

When it comes to Augusta commissioners earning more money city leaders say it does raise a question.

“To do this job right it is a full time job it is, it is a full time job, I expect to do this job, a full time person,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioners are discussing paying their positions more like fulltime.

Right now commissioners earn between $15 to $17 thousand a year, with the mayor about $85 thousand dollars.

Proposals on the table would increase the commission pay to between $30 and $40 thousand dollars a year and the mayor between $150 to $160 thousand dollars .

“The proposal is a bit too high for the commissioners unless there’s some assigned duty times some requirements we would have and the recommendation for the mayor’s office for 150 that’s reasonable,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Earlier this month the school board approved resolution requesting the legislative delegation approve raises of between 52 hundred dollars and six thousand dollars a year, a big increase over current salaries.

So will commissioners pass their own raise request resolution and follow the school board?

“Now is not the time to be putting our hands out for money,” said Smith McKnight.

“I’m comfortable in requesting one on my behalf at least because I know what I do and I know what I give to my community,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I’m not going to sign a resolution stating we need raises I’m going to leave this up to the mayor and the rest of the commission to do whatever they want to,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

We did contact Mayor Hardie Davis about all of this he said he wants to have conversations with commissioners before making an official comment in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.