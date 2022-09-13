AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta commissioners heard a report on the stormwater program, but it didn’t calm all concerns about how the money is spent.

“What concerns me is in a couple of places the numbers don’t match. I’m not happy with this, I’m not satisfied, I still want an audit,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The city’s stormwater services manager told commissioners the stormwater program is already audited so another one is not needed. But the final say would belong to the commission.

‘I think an in-depth audit is probably the way to go, that way at least everybody has a clear understanding [of] the money taken in and where it’s going,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“That area is audited annually like the city is, there hasn’t been any indication or allegation of wrongdoing, so why [is] the process is still being done?” asked Commissioner Dennis Williams.

An in-depth audit would answer some questions.

“Absolutely, and we need those questions answered at the end of the day,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“So, you like the audit?”

“I do,” said Mason.

“In-depth audit, you’re pointing fingers at people, so I’m one who [one] of your dogs is hunting, you ought (sic) to have something he’s hunting for,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“I’m not saying there’s wrongdoing, I’m just saying somewhere, somehow, something is not adding up,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioners took no action on the issue so the call for this in-depth audit would go to the full.