Commissioners calling for a change in the rules they changed.

The rules for Augusta Commission meetings could be changing,again.

Earlier this month city leaders approved allowing members to make a motion or a second without first being recognized by the meeting chairman.

But now a commission committee approved doing away with that change and and requiring members again to be recognized first to make a motion.

“Because a majority of us I believe are tired of the way some of the meetings have gotten out of hand and to be honest with you its embarrassing we would like to have a little more decorum and respect among each other,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Since the full commission approved the change it will take the full commission to reverse it when it meets again next week.