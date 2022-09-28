BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — On Wednesday night, Burke County commissioners continued their review of the Sheriff’s Office request for funding.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says it will help with necessary needs, but commissioners say before any funding is given, the sheriff’s accounts need to be audited.

“It’s some conclusions in there and the auditor is available by phone if any of you have any questions or need information,” said Merv Waldrop.

In an updated letter, the sheriff told commissioners he initially asked for nearly $1 million, but after reconsideration, he’s dropping that request by half. Williams says he hopes commissioners will fit this $500,000 request into the budget for 2023 fiscal year.

“Unless there has been any changing, it’s the time to make them, I think we’ve gone and heard from everybody to adopt a budget for the ’23 year,” said Waldrop.

Sheriff Williams wants the funding to go toward body cameras, new tasers, recruitment for new officers, and much more.

“Again, we just need them to draft up something for us to look at like try the checks and balances.”

After an hour long executive session, commissioners decided to wait to further discuss the audit at the next meeting.