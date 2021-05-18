Commissioners approve street light districts in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Right now, hundreds of homes are being built in Columbia County and county commissioners say it’s time to lighten things up.

“I think the majority of the citizens do want that in their neighborhood,” said Commissioner Gary

Richardson.

Commissioners approved Tuesday a second reading of a resolution to establish street light districts in Bartram Trail, Wright’s Farm, Crawford Creek, and Highland Lakes.

Richardson explained, “Some want to put them in at the beginning of the neighborhood when they’re developing it and some don’t. And then the neighbors, they do a petition. They sign a petition that they would like a street light district.”

It doesn’t matter how big a lot is in the street light distrcits. Owners will be charged a flat rate of $60 in their yearly property taxes.

“All the new neighborhoods in Columbia County look at that as a benefit and I think they’re more than willing to pay the 60 dollars on their bill.,” said Richardson.

Neither a homeowner nor a homeowners association would be responsible for the repair or upkeep of the street lights.

Richardson added, “They can call into the county and we’ll notify Georgia Power with that fee that is paid, Georgia Power does maintain those lights and keeps them working.”