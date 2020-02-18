Commissioners approve landfill work session

Augusta leaders say they need to get to work on problems at the city landfill.

Commissioners approving a work session this afternni to discus many issues sounding the facility.

Some saying the work session is a necessity.

“At one time our landfill on top of the whole situation everything was going good with out landfill we we’re talking about buying garbage from other places and how good our landfill was now I’m hearing its totally different I want to know what happened I want to know who missed the boat so to speak,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners approved holding the landfill work session March 4th.

