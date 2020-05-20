Commissioners acknowledge second reading needed for mask enforcement

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Mandating Masks for Augusta’s Municipal Building is having to wait

People coming to the Municipal Building without a mask are being offered one, however can still enter if they are not wearing one

Commissioners have approved the ordinance requiring the face coverings, however the second reading was not waived and another vote is needed.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin is waiting until the final approval to enforce the policy even though commissioners have said do it.

“I didn’t see nothing wrong with waiving the second reading but others did so the majority rules,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“And we’ll wait on enforcement then,”

And we’ll wait on enforcement yeah,” said Williams.

Deputy Marshal’s say 99 percent of those coming to the building are wearing a mask or accepting a free one.

Commissioners are scheduled to approve the final reading of the ordinance June 2nd.