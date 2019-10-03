Commissioner wants other substations

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) A new Sheriff’s office substation should not be the last according to an Augusta Commissioner

This week commissioners approved100 thousand dollars to equip a building in the Publix Shopping Center off Washington Road for the new Sheriff’s west precinct.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy supports the move but says other substation also need to be go in other neighborhoods.

” I would like to see some donated space down in east Augusta and south Augusta over in meadowbrook that area to help fight crime,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Under the agreement the city will lease the 26-hundred square foot space for a dollar a year.