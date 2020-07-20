Commissioner wants city partnership with R&B Hall of Fame

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta commissioner wants the city to get down with the proposed Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

As we’ve reported Augusta has been selected to be the home for the R and B shine. and the site of the induction ceremony next year.

But the city told the Hall to stop making announcements about the project, but commissioner Marion Williams says its time for Augusta to be an official partner.

“I’m for sitting down and discussing this to see what we need to do or what can we do I think we ought to be open minded to that I’m looking at a brighter future for Augusta with the economic dollars this thing could bring,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

he proposal has raised eye-brows in Augusta because organizers have pitch the Hall of Fame site to more than a half a dozen other cities, But the founder says why not Augusta.