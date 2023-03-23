AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta leaders say its time to know how much new ambulance service will cost.

The city EMS subcommittee has met twice with Central EMS officials to discuss what the city wants in service. But so far no word on how much the company will charge the city.

With current month-to-month provider Gold Cross leaving April 21, some commissioners say they need to know now what the cost will be.

“What bothers me is they’re going to be within our government, within our fire stations, and no monies given as far an amount and then it’s going to be too far gone, well, I’m going to tell you right now that the other commissioners talking saying we need a subsidy number now,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

The EMS Subcommittee meets again Tuesday next week,

Commissioners will meet Wednesday, and ambulance service subsidy is on the agenda for discussion.