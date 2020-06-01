Commissioner to vote no on Augusta government mask ordinance

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners are scheduled Tuesday to vote on final approval for a new mask policy.

Two weeks ago commissioners approved an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings in government buildings but did not waive the second reading.

Tuesday commissioners are scheduled to hold the final vote, but now some city leaders say they will not support it.

“I mistakenly voted yes for it under the advice of our attorney but after looking into this even farther I think it is unconstitutional to mandate masks inside of a public building,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The Marshal’s Office is urging people coming into government buildings to wear a mask, however no one is being forced to put one on.