Commissioner still wants city fees reduced

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta leaders want the city to do something to help people struggling due to the coronavirus.

Last week the interim city administrator recommended against commissioners reducing things like businesses license fees , alcohol taxes and fees, and suspending the storm water fee for a period of time.

Some commissioners saying they still do not think these fees should not be collected during these tough times.

“We’re going to have to to take a look at it to see how we can even if its the business license and alcohol licenses aspect of it that only helps certain businesses to me the storm water fee would affect a greater majority of the businesses out there,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Administrators say suspending the storm water fee for a month would cost the city more than one million dollars.

Garrett says he will bring the issue back up at the next commission meeting in May.