Commissioner says SPLOST 8 result of smart voters

Augusta voters are being congratulated.

Commissioners approved the 250 million dollar SPLOST 8 project list in the hopes of getting community support.

Commissioner Sammie Sias says the overwhelming yes vote shows Augusta voters are smart.

“Our citizens are smart they see the benefit of SPLOST, they see the benefit of TIA, (T-SPLOST) and that is why these things have been successful because the results are successful they understand they get what they are looking for,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

One of the most talked about issues in this SPLOST is the water park, Commissioner Sias saying he doesn’t think that project influenced the vote one way or the other.