Augusta Commissioner says pay raise needed

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An Augusta Commissioner says it’s time for a salary increase.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy says compared to other government leaders in Georgia, Augusta commissioners are underpaid.

“If we get paid $13, $14 thousand dollars a year and in Dekalb and Fulton County and other counties they make 45 to 60 thousand dollars a year plus they have an administrative assistants,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Any pay raise for commissioners would have to be approved by the Augusta’s state legislative delegation or could be done by changing the city charter but that requires a “super majority” vote of the commission.

MORE TOP STORIES: