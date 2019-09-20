Commissioner says paid parking needs to wait on streetscape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A growing number of Augusta Commissioners are playing wait and see when it comes to paid parking downtown.

This week city leaders approved hiring a Chicago based company to develop and operate the program that will charge drivers to park and then enforce it.

But Broad Street is in line for a major overhaul using Transportation Sales Tax dollars. That is schedule to start in about two years, and some commissioners say the city should wait until the Broad Street work is finished.

“That would be ideal, especially with the limited information that we got. This plan, at best, will be implemented summer of next year, which would be about nine months from now. We might be a year and a half…two years out before we start construction on Broad Street. Makes sense to me,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The Company S.P. Plus manages parking programs for more than 22 cities across the U.S.