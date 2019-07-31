Commissioner says no rush to rename Lake Olmstead Stadium

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders look to honor two late Commissioners.

A commission committee giving the okay to name the proposed amphitheater at Lake Olmstead Stadium in honor of Commissioners Andrew Jefferson and Grady Smith.

Jefferson and Smith died last fall less than a month apart.

The Committee’s action is only a recommendation and others say what’s the hurry.

“I don’t think we’re ready for a renaming yet I think the amphitheater is something we need to be looking at I don’t know what name we want to put on it yet we usually don’t put the wagon before the horse you got to first get the horse there and the wagon there before you put the horse there so why is there a rush on the name,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The full commission takes up the renaming proposal next week.