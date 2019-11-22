Commissioner says move on after James Brown Arena sign

At least one Augusta Commissioners wants to “sign off” on meeting with the Coliseum Authority.

After the James Brown Arena sign was replaced at the entertainment complex earlier this month the commission Administrative Services Committee saying it wants all authority members to appear on Tuesday.

But Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom says he doesn’t think this is nessesary.

“They are just marketing it as the James Brown Arena, and the Bell Auditorium as an entertainment complex again the logo at the top at the bottom got cut off a mistake they fixed the mistake we move on,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

The terms of three of the Authority members are now expired, they serve until they are replaced, but Frantom doesn’t think the commission will be taking action now to remove those members.