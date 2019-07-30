Commissioner says he’s pleased by investigations

Augusta city leaders respond to the allegations against Commissioner Sammie Sias After an extensive closed door legal session commissioners approved calling for

DFCS and the GBI to begin investigations of the allegations Sias misused city funds and mistreated children at the Jamestown Community Center.

The allegations brought by the former manager Willa Hilton who Sias admitted to a having a twenty year affair.

After Sias saying he had no issue with the investigation.



“My consideration for the actions of the commission today are I’m extremely pleased I’m extremely pleased that’s exactly what I said in my press conference this is just allegations we get it investigated then we can move on,” said Commissioner Sias.

Commissioners also approved having Hilton removed as chairman of the Augusta Aviation Commission, and that Sias would no longer be involved in the day to day operations at Jamestown during the investigations

Several commissioners also said during the legal session they got notice the FBI subpoenaed documents from the city Finance Department.