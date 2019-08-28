Commissioner says don’t change zero tolerance

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Changes in Augusta’s marijuana laws have Augusta leaders considering changes to city policy.

Commissioner Bobby Williams asking for a review of the city’s zero tolerance drug policy.

Earlier this month commissioners reduced the fines for having marijuana and some believe it’s time for the city to reduce the punishment for testing positive for pot.

“Two separate situations even though you may not go to jail for having the joint you can lose your job for smoking the joint,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

So even though we are reducing the penalties you still don’t want to change that policy.”

“We don’t need to change the policy,” said Commissioner Dennis Wiliams.

A Commission committee failed to approve a review of the substance abuse policy so the issue goes to the full commission next week without a recommendation.